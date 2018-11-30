4-year-old boy goes missing from Charlotte apartment

Missing Person: 4 year old Justin Villeda Idiarte was last seen tonight in his apartment in the 6600 block of Montcrest Dr. He is a Hispanic male, approximately 3 ft tall, 40 lbs, w/ short black hair. last seen wearing a gray shirt, green Ninja Turtle sweater, khaki pants pic.twitter.com/stj3H6X4ZI — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 30, 2018

Authorities are searching for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning in south Charlotte.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Justin Villeda Idiarte disappeared from an apartment on Montcrest Drive just before 1 a.m.The boy is about 3' tall, 40 pounds, and has short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a green Ninja Turtle sweater, khaki pants, and nd black and brown shoes with white laces.Anyone who sees him should call 911.