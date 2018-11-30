4-year-old boy goes missing from Charlotte apartment

Justin Villeda Idiarte (Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg police )

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are searching for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning in south Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Justin Villeda Idiarte disappeared from an apartment on Montcrest Drive just before 1 a.m.


The boy is about 3' tall, 40 pounds, and has short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, a green Ninja Turtle sweater, khaki pants, and nd black and brown shoes with white laces.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boycharlotte newsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
The interrogation tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
Undocumented immigrant who sought sanctuary in Durham church has been deported
Army specialist's unsolved murder in Raleigh continues to haunt family
Man killed in Lee County nitrous oxide explosion
Could school suspensions largely be a thing of the past?
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Study: dogs are not as smart as you think they are
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
Show More
No criminal charges expected in death of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Lumberton classmates mourn Hania's death; search for killer continues
Newton Grove police chief arrested after alleged domestic dispute
ABC11 Together: Food donations take on extra meaning following Florence
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
More News