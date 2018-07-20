A 4-year-old boy shot and killed his 2-year-old cousin at a home in Muscoy, California, according to local authorities.
Deputies responded to the home on Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter, calling the shooting an accident.
It is unclear how the child got a hold of the gun. Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
4-year-old boy shoots, kills 2-year-old cousin, authorities say
Top Stories
More News