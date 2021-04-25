child injured

4-year-old found severely injured overnight in Raleigh; police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a 4-year-old was found suffering from severe injuries overnight.

Officers responded to a call in the 4400 block of Leadmine Road around 4:30 a.m. regarding an injured child.

ABC11 breaking news crews on the scene said the investigation was happening near a Candlewood Suites.

The child was transported for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

