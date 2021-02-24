amber alert

4-year-old girl missing from Brunswick County found safe in Tennessee

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said a missing 4-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe in Tennessee.

An Amber Alert had been issued earlier Wednesday for missing 4-year-old Aubrey Leanne McFarland.

She was located in the Nashville area.

Aubrey was with her father, 37-year-old Elijah Muhummad McFarland. McFarland was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

McFarland was last seen Tuesday night on Crabapple Road in Winnabow.

Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office



McFarland was traveling in a burgundy 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with the license tag number TCY-9075. A similar vehicle is shown below.



Family members said he told them he was going to California with his daughter, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said an off-duty Nashville Metro police officer assisted with finding the suspect vehicle after a citizen called in a tip.

McFarland was taken into custody.
