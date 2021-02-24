4-year-old girl missing from Brunswick County found safe in Tennessee

Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland. Brunswick County Sheriff's Office

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said a missing 4-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe in Tennessee.An Amber Alert had been issued earlier Wednesday for missing 4-year-old Aubrey Leanne McFarland.She was located in the Nashville area.Aubrey was with her father, 37-year-old Elijah Muhummad McFarland. McFarland was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.McFarland was last seen Tuesday night on Crabapple Road in Winnabow.McFarland was traveling in a burgundy 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with the license tag number TCY-9075. A similar vehicle is shown below.Family members said he told them he was going to California with his daughter, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office said an off-duty Nashville Metro police officer assisted with finding the suspect vehicle after a citizen called in a tip.McFarland was taken into custody.