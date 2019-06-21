'Cops on me': Suspect goes on Facebook before being arrested in death of 4-year-old, grandmother

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office confirmed two people were found dead inside a home in Willingboro, New Jersey, on Thursday. Sources said those two people were a grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson.
Investigators believe they were stabbed to death after a domestic dispute between the boy's mother and her ex-boyfriend.
Video obtained by WPVI shows the suspect on Facebook with police sirens ringing in the background.
"Cops on me," the man said in an obscenity-laced diatribe.
The sound of screeching tires could also be heard as he speeds through the streets of Camden.
"Seatbelt off, I love y'all," he says moments before crashing into a utility pole and being taken into police custody.
Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the victims.
Sources said the suspect will be charged in the double murder.