'Cops on me': Suspect goes on Facebook before being arrested in death of 4-year-old, grandmother

Suspected killer in Willingboro double homicide streamed police getaway. Dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on June 20, 2019.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. -- A New Jersey man live streamed his attempted getaway on Facebook after killing a 4-year-old and a grandmother, according to sources.The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office confirmed two people were found dead inside a home in Willingboro, New Jersey, on Thursday. Sources said those two people were a grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson.Investigators believe they were stabbed to death after a domestic dispute between the boy's mother and her ex-boyfriend.Video obtained by WPVI shows the suspect on Facebook with police sirens ringing in the background."Cops on me," the man said in an obscenity-laced diatribe.The sound of screeching tires could also be heard as he speeds through the streets of Camden."Seatbelt off, I love y'all," he says moments before crashing into a utility pole and being taken into police custody.Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the victims.Sources said the suspect will be charged in the double murder.