'Cops on me': Suspect goes on Facebook before being arrested in death of 4-year-old, grandmother

WILLINGBORO, N.J. -- A New Jersey man live streamed his attempted getaway on Facebook after killing a 4-year-old and a grandmother, according to sources.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office confirmed two people were found dead inside a home in Willingboro, New Jersey, on Thursday. Sources said those two people were a grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson.

Investigators believe they were stabbed to death after a domestic dispute between the boy's mother and her ex-boyfriend.

Video obtained by WPVI shows the suspect on Facebook with police sirens ringing in the background.

"Cops on me," the man said in an obscenity-laced diatribe.

The sound of screeching tires could also be heard as he speeds through the streets of Camden.

"Seatbelt off, I love y'all," he says moments before crashing into a utility pole and being taken into police custody.

Suspected killer in Willingboro double homicide streamed police getaway. Dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on June 20, 2019.



Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the victims.

Sources said the suspect will be charged in the double murder.
