4-year-old, 2 adults injured when bullets ripped through Clinton home

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-year-old had to go to the hospital after someone fired shots into the home where he was staying.

Clinton Police Department said someone fired a rifle into a home on Sampson Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Seven people were inside the home, including two 4-year-olds and an 11-year-old.

Three people were injured. One of the 4-year-olds went to the hospital to have injuries to his back treated; an adult hurt herself falling to the floor when the first shots rang out.

One person was shot in the upper leg and taken to the hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said preliminary information suggests one of the individuals in the home was the intended target of the shooting. The suspect(s) who opened fire are believed to have walked or ran to and from the shooting.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible is asked to call Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105.
