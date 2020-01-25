4-year-old boy dies after being mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana -- A 4-year-old Indiana boy who was mistakenly shot when his father's gun fell and discharged while the two were play-wrestling has died, authorities said.

Tripp Shaw died from his wounds Thursday at an Indianapolis hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The boy's 36-year-old father had the gun concealed near the small of his back when it fell and fired a shot that struck him and his son in the head on Sunday, the sheriff's office said. The two were wrestling on a bed at the time.

The father is being treated at an Indianapolis hospital and is expected to recover, WISH-TV reported. His name hasn't been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianachild deathgun safetyaccidental shootingu.s. & worldchild shotguns
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 found dead inside NC home; investigation underway
Roy Williams surpasses Dean Smith on all-time career wins list
5-year-old boy accidentally shot by 17-year-old in Wilson
NC investigating possible coronavirus in person who arrived at RDU
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old boy
Coronavirus kills 41, sickens 1,200 as more countries report cases
Show More
Forecast: Sunshine returns this afternoon
Bernie Sanders campaign in Durham addresses public housing crisis
US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
Man pleads guilty in shooting outside Durham County Courthouse
Raleigh man says life savings gone after safe stolen from home
More TOP STORIES News