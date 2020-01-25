4-year-old boy dies after being mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana -- A 4-year-old Indiana boy who was mistakenly shot when his father's gun fell and discharged while the two were play-wrestling has died, authorities said.Tripp Shaw died from his wounds Thursday at an Indianapolis hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.The boy's 36-year-old father had the gun concealed near the small of his back when it fell and fired a shot that struck him and his son in the head on Sunday, the sheriff's office said. The two were wrestling on a bed at the time.The father is being treated at an Indianapolis hospital and is expected to recover, WISH-TV reported. His name hasn't been released.