40-year-old Cary man hit by train while on tracks, police say

Cary police are investigating at the train tracks near N. Harrison Ave. A man was hit by a train. They say he has life threatening injuries but was alert and talking when they arrived just after 3am. Updates all morning on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/gbsgc29xoa — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) May 23, 2019

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured after being hit by a train in Cary on Thursday morning.The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at North Academy Street near North Harrison Avenue.Police said 40-year-old Keith Zantow, of Cary, was on the tracks when he was hit; however, they did not say if he was sitting or walking.When officers arrived, they said Zantow was alert and talking.He was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.Officials have blocked off North Harrison Avenue during their investigation.The freight train is owned by Norfolk Southern. Company officials have yet to make a comment.