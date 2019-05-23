40-year-old Cary man hit by train while on tracks, police say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured after being hit by a train in Cary on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at North Academy Street near North Harrison Avenue.

Police said 40-year-old Keith Zantow, of Cary, was on the tracks when he was hit; however, they did not say if he was sitting or walking.



When officers arrived, they said Zantow was alert and talking.

He was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.

Officials have blocked off North Harrison Avenue during their investigation.

The freight train is owned by Norfolk Southern. Company officials have yet to make a comment.
