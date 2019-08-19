Landlord illegally turns 2 apartments into 18 tiny, dangerous apartments, officials report

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Some tiny apartments in New York are causing a big stir.

The Department of Buildings busted the setup at 165 Henry Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, where inspectors discovered the property owner had turned 2 regular-sized apartments into 18 illegal single-room units.

The ceiling on those units was as low as 4.5 feet in some spots.

The apartments were without windows or proper fire protection systems. Inspectors said the apartments were "imminently perilous to life."

Tenants in the spaces were evacuated, and notices were placed on the door.

The city said, 'this poses an extreme hazard to their safety, as well as the safety of their neighbors and first responders.'

The displaced residents are now being assisted by the Red Cross.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkapartment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hospital locked down following triple shooting in Clinton
Wake SROs train to stop active shooter
Officers escort son of fallen policeman to school
Apps kids love that parents need to know about
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
Teacher supply store donates $50,000 in school supplies
Best tips for your child's back-to-school preps
Show More
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120K
Molok supporters plan rally in downtown Raleigh
WakeMed nurse charged with kidnapping woman, sex offense
Durham man shot, killed on I-440 W in Raleigh, police say
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
More TOP STORIES News