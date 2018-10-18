SOCIETY

Social media goes purple for Spirit Day to fight bullying of LGBT youth

EMBED </>More Videos

Spirit Day, the third Thursday in October, is meant to raise awareness for LGBT individuals affected by bullying. (Shutterstock)

One out of four children is bullied at school, but that number is much higher for youth who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. A 2015 study found that as much as 89 percent of LGBT youth had experienced some type of "peer victimization" in the past year alone.

Spirit Day is an annual effort to turn social media purple to raise awareness of bullied LGBT youth. Supporters wear purple to work or school, posting photos with the hashtag #SpiritDay.

Millions of people have supported Spirit Day since it began in 2010 to raise awareness of LGBT teens who had taken their own lives after being bullied, according to GLAAD.

RELATED: How to talk to your kids about bullying

LGBT students were more than twice as likely to have missed school in the past month because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable according to the 2015 study, conducted by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network. This bullying can lead to lower self-esteem, a lower GPA and less planning for college.

Here's a look at some of the celebrities, news personalities, brands and organizations who went purple last year.

Want to show support? Go to GLAAD's website to take the pledge or download the app to turn your social media photos purple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteenlgbtbullyinganti-bullyingsocial media
Related
How to talk to your kids about bullying
Disney encourages you to #ChooseKindness for National Bullying Prevention Month
SOCIETY
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
Halloween phobias you might have
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
UNC students spending fall break helping Hurricane Florence victims
More Society
Top Stories
Flags lowered to honor fallen NC Highway Patrolman
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door
New roller coaster under construction at Carowinds
3 Civil War era houses getting new location in Fayetteville
Haunted Triangle: Possible spirit haunts Andrew Johnson's birthplace
Golden Girls cereal available at Target
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
Man, 20, accused of killing NC trooper charged with murder
Show More
USA Gymnastics president arrested in connection to sex abuse scandal
$10M reward offered for new Mexican cartel leader El Mencho
Get into the NC State Fair for free Thursday
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Fayetteville Wendy's closed following overnight fire
More News