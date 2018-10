No one should ever be bullied for being who they are. Today @kellyripa and I are going purple to stand against bullying! #SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/0gYp8AHxYD — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 19, 2017

Join me and go purple 💜 and take a stand against bullying for #SpiritDay. Stand up for LGBT youth and #ChooseKindn… https://t.co/nCACR9VgTb pic.twitter.com/Jxxn387j8R — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 19, 2017

I support LGBTQ youth & I'm against bullying! Join me & Dutch in wearing purple today. #spiritday Learn more: https://t.co/1eBkvfooYT @glaad pic.twitter.com/FCN5EVKSp0 — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) October 19, 2017

Take a stand against bullying! Tomorrow, October 19th is #SpiritDay! Take the pledge: https://t.co/HI9RVFYP3Z #LGBTQ — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) October 18, 2017

One out of four children is bullied at school, but that number is much higher for youth who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. A 2015 study found that as much as 89 percent of LGBT youth had experienced some type of "peer victimization" in the past year alone.Spirit Day is an annual effort to turn social media purple to raise awareness of bullied LGBT youth. Supporters wear purple to work or school, posting photos with the hashtag #SpiritDay.Millions of people have supported Spirit Day since it began in 2010 to raise awareness of LGBT teens who had taken their own lives after being bullied, according to GLAAD LGBT students were more than twice as likely to have missed school in the past month because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable according to the 2015 study, conducted by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network . This bullying can lead to lower self-esteem, a lower GPA and less planning for college.Here's a look at some of the celebrities, news personalities, brands and organizations who went purple last year.