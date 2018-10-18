Spirit Day is an annual effort to turn social media purple to raise awareness of bullied LGBT youth. Supporters wear purple to work or school, posting photos with the hashtag #SpiritDay.
Millions of people have supported Spirit Day since it began in 2010 to raise awareness of LGBT teens who had taken their own lives after being bullied, according to GLAAD.
LGBT students were more than twice as likely to have missed school in the past month because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable according to the 2015 study, conducted by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network. This bullying can lead to lower self-esteem, a lower GPA and less planning for college.
Here's a look at some of the celebrities, news personalities, brands and organizations who went purple last year.
No one should ever be bullied for being who they are. Today @kellyripa and I are going purple to stand against bullying! #SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/0gYp8AHxYD— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 19, 2017
Join me and go purple 💜 and take a stand against bullying for #SpiritDay. Stand up for LGBT youth and #ChooseKindn… https://t.co/nCACR9VgTb pic.twitter.com/Jxxn387j8R— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 19, 2017
I support LGBTQ youth & I'm against bullying! Join me & Dutch in wearing purple today. #spiritday Learn more: https://t.co/1eBkvfooYT @glaad pic.twitter.com/FCN5EVKSp0— Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) October 19, 2017
Join the #NBA as we celebrate Spirit Day!— NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2017
Take the #SpiritDay pledge to say no to bullying at https://t.co/GAnp55R156! #NBACares pic.twitter.com/IkbEIDKBKU
Take a stand against bullying! Tomorrow, October 19th is #SpiritDay! Take the pledge: https://t.co/HI9RVFYP3Z #LGBTQ— Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) October 18, 2017
RT if you’ve got that #SpiritDay feeling! pic.twitter.com/aaxOYWcn3d— TwitterOpen (@TwitterOpen) October 19, 2017
Join @therealfrancia by choosing kindness and taking a stand against bullying. Wear purple for @GLAAD #SpiritDay tomorrow. 💜 #ChooseKindness pic.twitter.com/uq7Y9HICkU— grown-ish (@grownish) October 19, 2017
Celebrate @GLAAD #SpiritDay with us. Wear purple, & #ChooseKindness: https://t.co/Yv7BT7tEDi // @MatthewDaddario pic.twitter.com/qAO02vOKCw— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) October 19, 2017
Want to show support? Go to GLAAD's website to take the pledge or download the app to turn your social media photos purple.