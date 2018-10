Lottery fever is heating up once again. The estimated jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $750 million, which would be among the largest lottery drawings in U.S. history.This comes just days after a single winner of the Mega Millions scored an estimated $1.5 billion jackpot, the second largest.The next drawing is Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10:59 p.m. ET. You can buy tickets until Saturday night. Times vary depending on where you buy the ticket, but the cut-off time is generally one to two hours before the drawing.Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them randomly assigned. Each number goes from 1 to 69, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 26.Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.For every drawing, the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.The winning numbers are:No one hit all six numbers.There were seven tickets claiming the second-tier prize, which is worth $1 million, by getting the first five numbers correct. The tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Wisconsin.Powerball jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last time a winning jackpot was drawn was on August 11 We don't yet know the identity of the person who won the estimated $1.5 billion jackpot on Tuesday, but we know they are in South Carolina, which is one of the states where you can claim your winnings anonymously if you choose.Tuesday's drawing is both the largest Mega Millions drawing ever and the second largest overall lottery jackpot.The highest jackpot in U.S. history was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.