Rocky Mount police search for suspect in hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old woman

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a driver that left a 46-year-old woman to die in the middle of a roadway on Saturday night.

Authorities responded to the 2200 block of Hunter Hill Road at 9:30 p.m.

On arrival, officers found Julia Uduma who would later die from injuries sustained in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1431, RMPD dispatch at (252) 972-1411 or CrimeStoppers at (252) 977-1111.

