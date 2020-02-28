4th murder suspect sought in deadly shooting of Raleigh teen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for an 18-year-old charged in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Zaequan Deloatch.

Raleigh police said Brandon Romero is the fourth suspect to be charged with murder in Deloatch's death.



RELATED: 3 charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in Raleigh

Deloatch was found with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Duckling Way on Wednesday, Feb. 12. He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.

Raleigh Police have since arrested James Jarquin, 18, of Zebulon, Santiago Pacheco, 19, of Wendell and Trampus Brodie, 21, of Knightdale in relation to Deloatch's death.

James Jarquin, Santiago Pacheco, Trampus Brodie



Anyone with information on Romero's whereabouts is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighmurderdeadly shootingshootingsuspect imagesraleigh newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sanitation worker dubbed 'hero' for helping 80-year-old man
Authorities search TN home for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell
Fayetteville couple says 'I Do' on ABC11
Man pointed gun at milk driver near school, sheriff says
Man arrested, 1 at large after carjacking at ATM in RTP, sheriff says
DOC names first female warden at high-security Central Prison
Harris Teeter stores will no longer be open 24 hours
Show More
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
Running car stolen out of Raleigh driveway
Cary drivers adjust to 'dynamic left turn' intersection
Diverging diamond construction to begin soon near RDU
Pope, sick with apparent cold, cancels audiences amid virus fears
More TOP STORIES News