4th person arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fourth person has been arrested connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Henderson.

On Friday, officers arrested 27-year-old Tyleak Hargrove -- the fourth person accused in the death of Adonious Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins was shot and killed on Charles Street on the evening of July 10. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Earlier in the month, officers arrested an unidentified 15-year-old, 16-year-old Clysaveon Fields and 20-year-old Tyshon Stokes.

RELATED: 3 arrested, 1 wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Henderson

Hargrove booked into the Vance County Jail under no bond.

Those with any information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers (252-492-1925), Henderson Police Department (252-438-414), or State Bureau of Investigation at 919-779-8188 (day) or 1-800-334-3000 (nights and weekends).

Video in this article is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hendersonofficer injuredcrimeshootingteen killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt after Audi goes airborne and hits utility pole, police say
Try this NC-inspired moonshine cheesecake
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Florida man blames horse for home break-in
Wayfair pop-up shop coming to Streets at Southpoint
'God was there': Man survived in wrecked car for 5 days
Holiday Express at Pullen Park sold out
Show More
Teen injured by bison in North Dakota national park
New 'Friends' pop-up experience...will be there for you
School bus driver suspected of arranging hit on student, Durham Police say
Lil Nas X breaks Billboard record set by Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
More TOP STORIES News