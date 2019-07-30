HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fourth person has been arrested connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Henderson.
On Friday, officers arrested 27-year-old Tyleak Hargrove -- the fourth person accused in the death of Adonious Hawkins Jr.
Hawkins was shot and killed on Charles Street on the evening of July 10. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Earlier in the month, officers arrested an unidentified 15-year-old, 16-year-old Clysaveon Fields and 20-year-old Tyshon Stokes.
RELATED: 3 arrested, 1 wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old in Henderson
Hargrove booked into the Vance County Jail under no bond.
Those with any information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers (252-492-1925), Henderson Police Department (252-438-414), or State Bureau of Investigation at 919-779-8188 (day) or 1-800-334-3000 (nights and weekends).
Video in this article is from a previous update.
4th person arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old in Henderson
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News