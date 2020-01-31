deadly shooting

4th person charged in shooting death of 22-year-old at Raleigh community center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fourth man has been charged in the shooting death of 22-year-old Quadir Ford near a Raleigh community center Monday afternoon.

Raleigh Police detectives arrested Jaiiviouan Najee Kelly, 21, in the Jan. 27 shooting death of Ford, who was on his way to play basketball.

Kelly, of Raleigh, has been charged with murder.

Jaiiviouan Najee Kelly.



On Tuesday, Nicholas Raymond Holloway, 21, Eric Michael Scott, 22, and Gerald Thomas, 23, were charged with murder in connection with Ford's death.

All three are residents of Youngsville.

Ford went to Worthdale Community Center Monday to play some basketball and was gunned down in the parking lot.

