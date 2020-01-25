5 found dead inside Craven County home; investigation underway

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Craven County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man, woman and three children were found dead inside a Vanceboro home Friday afternoon.
Deputies were called to a home near Kinsaw Court, according to ABC sister station WCTI.
Sheriff Hughes told WCTI Michael Jay Ireland, his wife April and three children, ages 8 months, 3 and 4, were among the deceased found inside.
This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, according to the sheriff.
Further details will be released Monday when autopsies are completed.
