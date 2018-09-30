5 injured in crash involving 2 cars in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Five people were injured in a crash involving pedestrians and two cars in downtown Raleigh Sunday night, officials said.

All five people were taken to a hospital, and they are all expected to live.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Salisbury Street and McDowell Street. One of the cars that was struck drove onto the sidewalk and struck several pedestrians.

Officials say one woman was pinned underneath the car.

Officials told ABC11 they are reviewing security cameras in the area to determine exactly what happened. They also said the traffic lights in the area were all working properly and they do not believe alcohol played a factor in this crash.

Edenton Street between Salisbury and McDowell Streets will be closed overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
