5 injured when car hits 2 motorcycles and another car during chase in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people were injured when a fleeing car hit two motorcycles and another car during a police chase through Wake Forest Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened at 12:37 p.m. at the intersection of S. Main Street and Dr. Calvin Jones Highway.The Wake County Sheriff's Office said they initiated the chase after a deputy saw a car with a missing bumper that was possibly involved in a traffic accident speed away from the scene of a crash on Capital Boulevard.The deputy tried to stop the car but the driver sped off at a high rate of speed, the sheriff's office said. At that point, a pursuit ensued.The driver ended up crashing into a Nissan Pathfinder and two motorcycles in Wake Forest.Members of the Wake Forest Police Department, Wake County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Wake County EMS responded to the scene to provide aid to the five people who were injured.According to the sheriff's office, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot after the crash but was captured a short time later.Myron Armon Franks was transported to the Wake County Detention Center to face charges.Two of the people who were injured were taken to WakeMed for treatment. The two women in the Nissan Pathfinder were treated and released.