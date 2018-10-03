5 law enforcement officers shot in Florence, South Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

FLORENCE, S.C. --
Authorities say 5 law enforcement officers have been shot in South Carolina.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

News outlets report sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot.

Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

Florence County Emergency Management says a suspect is in custody.



The shooting happened at the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shooterofficer involved shootingSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 29-year-old at gas station near SouthPoint
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
How dangerous is Jones Dairy Road curve? 16 crashes just this year
Coyote sighting puts Cary neighbors on high alert
Operation Save A Life delivers thousands of free smoke alarms, CO alarms
More than 700 price gouging complaints filed in NC
Food Lion partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide meals to Florence victims
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted celebs
Show More
VIDEO: Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
Emergency Management officials say Florence damage costs could be over $1 billion
Kevin Olsen, younger brother of Panthers TE, found not guilty on rape charges
Wilson police find kidnapped woman safe, suspect charged
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck in Durham
More News