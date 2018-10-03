****Major Update****

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

Authorities say 5 law enforcement officers have been shot in South Carolina.Their conditions are unknown at this time.News outlets report sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot.Information on their conditions was not immediately available.Florence County Emergency Management says a suspect is in custody.The shooting happened at the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.