5-month-old girl allegedly abducted in Greensboro; Amber Alert issued

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Greensboro police are looking for a 5-month-old who was allegedly abducted overnight.

Nora Starr Grant is 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 28 lbs and has brown hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red and white flowers.

The alleged abductor is described as a 20-year-old male wearing a blue athletic sweatshirt, blue jeans, white socks and blue Nikes.

They car is a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with NC license tag HFK-2105.

The alleged abduction took place at 2434 Randleman Road. The car and driver were last seen traveling south on Randleman Road toward I-40.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 706-4230.

