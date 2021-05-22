5-month-old girl allegedly abducted in Greensboro; Amber Alert issued

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Greensboro police are looking for a 5-month-old who was allegedly abducted overnight.Nora Starr Grant is 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 28 lbs and has brown hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red and white flowers.The alleged abductor is described as a 20-year-old male wearing a blue athletic sweatshirt, blue jeans, white socks and blue Nikes.They car is a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with NC license tag HFK-2105.The alleged abduction took place at 2434 Randleman Road. The car and driver were last seen traveling south on Randleman Road toward I-40.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 706-4230.