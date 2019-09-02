5 rescued, more than 30 missing after boat fire off California coast, officials say

BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

VENTURA COUNTY -- Five people were rescued and more than 30 were missing after a boat erupted in flames off the coast of California, prompting a massive search operation, authorities said.The 75-foot Conception was anchored off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire about 3:15 a.m., said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued by a good Samaritan's pleasure craft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.The boat sank in 64 feet of water as firefighters were battling the flames, leaving the bow protruding from the water, officials said.Thirty-three people remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said. The ongoing search-and-rescue operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.The cause of the fire was unknown.