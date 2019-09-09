5-year-old, mother, father killed in Columbus County triple homicide

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother, father and 5-year-old son were killed just outside of Whiteville on Saturday morning.

Leonel Cipiran Noyola, 29, Nancy Trujillo Espinoza, 25, and Alexis Cipiran Trujillo, 5, were identified as the victims of the crime. The grandmother of the family, Rafaela Noyola Jaramillo, was also injured during the crime, but she is expected to survive.

Investigators said all four victims were shot. The shooter also took one of the victim's cars--a silver 2011 Ford Fusion with North Carolina license plate number PFH-6923.

No other details in the crime have been released. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus County Sheriff's Office at 910-640-6629.
