5-year-old dies after being shot in Wilson, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old died at the hospital after being shot at a Wilson home on Sunday.
Just after 5:30 p.m., Wilson police responded to the 5100 block of Archers Road in reference to a shooting.
On arrival, officers found the 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS immediately began performing lifesaving efforts.
The 5-year-old was taken to Wilson Medical Center where the child later died.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323.
