5-year-old girl shot, killed in Charlotte; police investigating as homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young girl was shot and killed in a tragic shooting in Charlotte.

A 5-year-old girl was fatally shot in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday night, according to WSOC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating as a homicide. Officers responded to an apartment at Elgywood Lane just before 9:30 p.m.

No more details were released and no arrests have been made. Police believe two teenagers were in the apartment when the shooting occurred.
