5-year-old killed in Fayetteville wreck, others injured

#BREAKING: 4-year-old killed in car wreck along Gillis Hills Rd. @FayettevillePD police say two cars were involved. Multiple people headed to hospital. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/43UMcKNa7q — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 25, 2019

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Gillis Hills rd at Stoney Point has been shut down for two hours. No timeline on how soon it’ll reopen. #ABC11 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 25, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old was killed and multiple people injured Friday afternoon in a Fayetteville wreck.Fayetteville Police said two cars, a black Kia sedan carrying an adult and two children, and a gray Hyundai sedan with an adult and a teenager crashed head-on along Gillis Hill Road around 4 p.m.Gillis Hill Road is closed from Raeford Road to Stoney Point Road. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.ABC11 crews at the scene said both drivers and their passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.There's no timetable for when the road will reopen.