5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina apartment

Nevaha Lashy Adams (Credit: Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WTVD) -- Police officers in Sumter County, South Carolina, are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Officers said Nevada Lashy Adams was reported missing after her mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley, was found dead in their apartment Monday night.

According to the department's Facebook page, Bradley's family found her body in the apartment around 6 p.m. Her cause of death is unknown.



Officers took 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson into custody. He was seen leaving the residence; however, officers have not said if he is connected to Nevada's disappearance.

Nevada is 4' 3", 50 pounds and has braided hair with colored beads.

Those with information are asked to call Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.
