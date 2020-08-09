child death

5-year-old dies after being shot in Wilson, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old died at the hospital after being shot at a Wilson home on Sunday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Wilson police responded to the 5100 block of Archers Road in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, officers found the 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS immediately began performing lifesaving efforts.

The 5-year-old was taken to Wilson Medical Center where the child later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323.
