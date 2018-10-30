5-year-old boy tests positive for meth after eating Halloween candy

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy hospitalized over candy possibly laced with meth

GALION, Ohio --
Police in Galion, Ohio, are investigating if a child was given a Halloween candy laced with methamphetamine.

According to police, a 5-year-old boy was treated for consuming an illegal substance after trick-or-treating Sunday night.

"Found out the child had tested positive for methamphetamine in his system," said Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield.

Chief Saterfield says authorities are not sure if the child ate laced candy, but according to the boy's parents, he was playing with a vampire mouth toy he got while trick-or-treating. A few seconds later, he started to have a seizure.

"Since then, we have taken a piece of evidence to the crime lab," Chief Saterfield said.

Since the incident the whole community has been on high alert.

"I won't be taking my kids out trick-or-treating anymore. I will buy them candy and they'll be the end of it," said parent Autumn Meuser. "That kid could've died."

"At the end of the day, a 5-year-old with methamphetamine, however it was ingested, was not good," said Chief Saterfield.

The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
halloweencandymethmethamphetamineu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fort Bragg officials confirm soldiers with 18th Airborne Corps deployed to U.S.-Mexico border
President Trump plans to end birthright citizenship in U.S.
Complete stranger offers to hold sleeping child while mom fills out paperwork
'Boy Meets World' actor William Daniels foils attempted burglary
Officials place 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes
Rabid bat found in Cary family's home
3 children killed in crash at school bus stop in Indiana
2 arrested, 1 wanted after dead cat was left at NC grocery store
Show More
18-year-old shot in the head during Halloween party identified
Free gas giveaway happening Monday and Tuesday
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Voice your opinion about changes to U.S. 70 in Brier Creek
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
More News