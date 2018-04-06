HARNETT COUNTY NEWS

52-year-old woman dead in Harnett County house fire

Harnett County house fire (WTVD)

ERWIN, N.C. --
A 52-year-old woman is dead after a fire at a home in Harnett County Thursday night.

Harnett County fire and EMS responded to the fire at 121 Lamm Avenue in Erwin at 9:53 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a fire mostly contained to the bedroom in the front of the home.

After the fire was contained, crews found 52-year-old Sherry Jean Harris dead inside.

Members of Coats and Erwin Fire Departments responded to assist Buies Creek Fire Department.

The fire cause investigation has been turned over to the Harnett County Fire Marshal's office and the Harnett County Sheriff's office.
