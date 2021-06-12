homicide investigation

53-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

53-year-old man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Rocky Mount after a 53-year-old man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night.

Officers were called to a shooting along the 600 block of Park Ave. just after 10 p.m.

On arrival, officers found an unresponsive 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures but he died from injuries.


Authorities have not provided information on a victim or suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 977-1111.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountnash countyedgecombe countyfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
WI woman accused of using eyedrops to kill friend
Body found in Goldsboro confirmed to be that of 38-year-old woman
Mother of boy killed in California road rage shooting: 'This is not OK'
Mother speaks out after son, 6, killed in SoCal road rage shooting
TOP STORIES
NC eyes door-to-door approach to get low-income residents vaccinated
NC plantation cancels event depicting slave owners as fugitives
Mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street: 13 hurt, suspect at large
Florida bans 'critical race theory' from its classrooms
FL supermarket shooter posted to Facebook about killing people: Sheriff
Durham Sheriff: 10% percent cut in budget would be detrimental
As COVID-19 cases creep up in some states, NC trends remain steady
Show More
Rental car crunch leaves Raleigh woman without her reserved rental
TikTok trend, dry scooping, could land you in the hospital
4 new businesses open their doors in downtown Raleigh
Rocky Mount mother charged in 2020 death of infant
NC is prepared for hurricane season, says the guy who's seen it all
More TOP STORIES News