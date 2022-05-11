4-car crash causes delays on I-540 near Aviation Parkway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash is causing major delays on I-540 near I-40. It's eastbound right before the Aviation Parkway exit.Chopper 11 was over the scene as firefighters worked to help those in the crash.Four cars were involved in the crash, which happened about 3:30 p.m.At least one person was hurt.The crash was cleared shortly before 5 p.m. and one of the four lanes remains closed.Traffic remains congested.