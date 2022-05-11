4-car crash causes delays on I-540 near Aviation Parkway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash is causing major delays on I-540 near I-40. It's eastbound right before the Aviation Parkway exit.
Chopper 11 was over the scene as firefighters worked to help those in the crash.
Four cars were involved in the crash, which happened about 3:30 p.m.
At least one person was hurt.
The crash was cleared shortly before 5 p.m. and one of the four lanes remains closed.
Traffic remains congested.
