58-year-old man found stabbed to death in Durham intersection

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a 58-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a Durham intersection.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to South Roxboro Street and East Cornwallis Road.

Upon arrival, they found John Kenneth Mason suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Charges have yet to be filed. Information about a possible suspect has not been released.

Those with information are asked to call Investigator Armstrong at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
