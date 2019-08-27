6 injured in 4 different shootings over 7 hours Monday in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is investigating after four shootings took place in the Bull City on Monday evening.

Shirley Street

The first incident was reported at 4:46 p.m. when two men were shot on Shirley Street at Crest Street.
Officers said a white Mazda carrying three people drove by and fired shots from inside the vehicle.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Danube Lane

A few hours later, police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Danube Lane, where a man walking into an apartment complex was shot by two or three people in a blue, four-door hatchback.

That victim in this shooting also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

West Enterprise Street

The third shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of West Enterprise Street.

Two people were standing in the front yard when a dark-colored sedan slowed and two or three people began firing shots at them.
Again, the victims were not mortally wounded.

Nantuckett Avenue

Around 11:30 p.m. another shooting happened. This one took place in the 3200 block of Nantuckett Avenue.

Investigators said a man on a bicycle heard a noise he now believes was a gunshot. He then noticed his arm was injured.

The investigations into all four shootings are ongoing.

The string of shootings comes just four days after Durham city and county leaders held a news conference to address gun violence and crime throughout the city.

That news conference was spurred on in part by the recent death of 9-year-old Z'yon Person, who was shot while on the way to get a snow cone with his family.

On Sunday, youth football players from across the Triangle area held a "Stop the violence" rally in downtown Durham for Z'yon.
