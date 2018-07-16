Police said a 6-month-old girl found unresponsive in a car at a park in Ohio has died.Medina police said the baby was found unresponsive shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in a car at Ray Mellert Park in the city about 30 miles south of Cleveland.Officers said that the girl was taken to a hospital, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.Police and the Medina County coroner are working together in the investigation.Authorities said they will release more details on the child's death once they are known.They said it could be several weeks before the coroner's office is finished with its investigation.