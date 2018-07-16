Police say infant left in hot car at Ohio park for hours dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby dies after being left in car for 2 hours

MEDINA, Ohio --
Police said a 6-month-old girl found unresponsive in a car at a park in Ohio has died.

Medina police said the baby was found unresponsive shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in a car at Ray Mellert Park in the city about 30 miles south of Cleveland.

Officers said that the girl was taken to a hospital, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police and the Medina County coroner are working together in the investigation.

Authorities said they will release more details on the child's death once they are known.

They said it could be several weeks before the coroner's office is finished with its investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild in carchild left in carchild deathu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News