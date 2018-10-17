6-month-old found dead feet away from sleeping Cary mother

Cary Police are investigating an infant death that happened in September.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 6-month-old died just feet away from his mother as she slept in her Cary home, according to the child's mother.

Cary Police Department is investigating the baby's death.

The mother, Myechia Avery, said her 6-month-old son died Sept. 18 while she was napping in the same room in her apartment located on Cheswick Place in Cary.

Avery said she'd gone out with friends the night before, drank alcohol, smoked cigarettes, and snorted a line of cocaine. By the time she got back home, it was 5 a.m.

According to a search warrant, Avery said she went to bed and took a nap when her boyfriend left the house to go to work around 6:30.

When Avery went to bed, she took her 2-year-old and 6-month-old sons to bed with her. Her 2-year-old was in the bed with her, but her 6-month-old was in his car seat at the foot of the bed.

When she woke up around noon, Avery said she noticed her 6-month-old was not in his car seat anymore.

When she found him, she said he was lying under a large garbage bag and cold to the touch.

Cary Police Department is in charge of the death investigation.

ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez is working to uncover more details about the investigation and the child's death.
