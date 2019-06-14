How mysterious American deaths have unfolded in the Dominican Republic

Six Americans have died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic since last year.

Yvette Monique Sport died at Bahia Principe Bouganville Hotel in June 2018. A heart attack is listed as her cause of death.

Nearly one month later, David Harrison died at the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana. His death was also ruled a heart attack.

On April 13, 2019, Robert Wallace was hospitalized after suddenly becoming ill at the same Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana. He died the next day.

Miranda Schaup-Werner died at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville on May 25.

Days later, Edward Nathaniel Holmes and his fiancee Cynthia Ann Day were found dead in their hotel room at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana. In both cases, the cause of death was listed as respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Both hotels are in the same Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts complex.
