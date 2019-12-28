6 of 7 remains found following tourist helicopter crash in Hawaii, officials say

HONOLULU -- Authorities say searchers revealed they have found the remains of six people, following the crash of a tourist helicopter.

They fear a seventh, missing person also died.

The wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii has been found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai.

Officials say the passengers were from two, different families.

The passengers' loved ones are still being contacted so investigators are not releasing the victims' names or telling the public where they lived just yet.

Officials said in a news release Friday that they're sending additional resources and searching for possible survivors.

Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers after it was reported overdue from a tour Thursday evening.

Blustery winds and low visibility initially hindered search efforts.

Kauai is one of the western-most islands in the chain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisearchtraveltouristsearch and rescue
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for attempted murder
At traffic stop, Selma Police arrest man sought in 2005 rape of teen
Chemical spill leaves Durham creek bright green
1 hospitalized after plane crashes in Pender Co.
Reward offered for man who shot dog, threatened couple
Swastika drawn on NC mural of Tina Turner
NC man charged with trafficking 17-year-old
Show More
Age to buy tobacco officially raised to 21
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
NC businesses help Fort Bragg soldier home for holidays
Push to polish the 'Big Acorn' before New Year's Eve bash
Tar Heels rout Temple, 55-13 for first bowl win in six years
More TOP STORIES News