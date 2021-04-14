search and rescue

6 rescued, others missing after 129-foot lift boat capsizes off Louisiana coast

By Mark Osborne
EMBED <>More Videos

Coast Guard: 6 rescued from capsized ship off Louisiana

PORT FOURCHON, Louisiana -- A massive lift boat has capsized off the southern coast of Louisiana on Tuesday as severe storms moved through the region. At least six people have been rescued from the water, with the search on for more individuals, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

SEACOR Marine said there were 18 people (employees and contractors) on board at the time the bad weather hit.

The 129-foot commercial ship flipped 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, located about 20 miles west of Grand Isle, where a Coast Guard station is located.

The U.S. Coast Guard and good Samaritan boats were responding to the scene, according to USCG Heartland. The Coast Guard received the distress call around 4:30 p.m. local time. Coast Guard officials said they arrived to the spot of the radio beacon within 30 minutes.

One person was rescued by the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, while another Coast Guard ship from Grand Isle located a second person. The other four people were rescued by good Samaritans, the USCG said.

SEACOR Marine, which owns the ship, confirmed to ABC News that the lift boat involved is the SEACOR Power. It's used in oil and gas exploration.



In addition to the Glenn Harris and two 45-foot ships from Coast Guard station Grand Isle, the Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from the USCG station New Orleans and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane from USCG station Corpus Christi were searching for additional people in the water.

The Coast Guard station in Grand Isle, which is about two hours south of New Orleans, had shared several photos of flooding and wind damage just hours before the reports of the capsized ship.

ABC News Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianaboatscoast guardrescueshipwrecksearch and rescuewind damageu.s. & worldstorm damageboat accidentsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Body of missing kayaker pulled from Cape Fear River
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
Missing boater found clinging to capsized vessel shares survival story
Boater missing for 2 days found alive while clinging to vessel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison
Pat McCrory announces bid for US Senate
US recommends 'pause' for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
LATEST: NC will use Pfizer, Moderna to cover J&J pause
What we know about officer who killed Daunte Wright
'I would get the J&J shot again:' Dr. Cohen says
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Show More
UNC enters first-of-its-kind partnership to help former athletes
Prosecutors expect to decide whether to charge officer who shot, killed Daunte Wright
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested for murder
'Art in Bloom' tickets now on sale
UNC professor on vaccine hesitancy: We have 'fantasy' of no risk
More TOP STORIES News