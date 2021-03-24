6-year-old boy who was found lying in Wake County road was hit by truck, killed, Highway Patrol says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a child who was found in a Wake County road overnight was hit by a pickup truck.Fred Lamont Woodard Jr., 6, was found on the shoulder of NC 50 near the intersection of Benson Road and JR Drive around 11 p.m."I feel for the parents. It scares me, that we don't know what happened," one neighbor said.The initial investigation involved the State Highway Patrol and the Wake County Sheriff's Office since the cause of the child's injuries was unknown.Investigators later determined that a white Ford F150 hit the child. The driver then left the scene.Police located the vehicle and learned that a 73-year-old man was driving at the time. ABC11 is not naming the man at this time because he has not been charged with a crime.The State Highway Patrol is investigating and will be working with the Wake County District Attorney's office regarding any possible criminal charges.