6-year-old girl killed by suspected drunk driver while playing on sidewalk

Maximino Delgado, 52, of Anaheim, is shown in a mugshot. (Fullerton Police Department)

FULLERTON, California --
A 6-year-old girl died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while she played on the sidewalk in Fullerton, California on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said they received reports of a child being hit by a car around 2:14 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lombard Street.

When officers arrived, they found the little girl lying on the street and suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The girl was taken to a nearby trauma center but died of her injuries shortly upon arrival.

Investigators determined that the driver, 52-year-old Maximino Delgado, of Anaheim, was traveling eastbound on Gage Avenue in a 1990 Toyota 4Runner when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to turn onto Lombard Street.

As he was turning and lost control, he slammed into the little girl who was playing on the sidewalk. He continued driving on the sidewalk after hitting her, then got back on the road, hit a parked car and his vehicle came to a stop.

Delgado remained at the scene and complied with authorities. During that investigation, they determined that he was driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. When tested, his BAC level was 0.23 percent.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, as well as driving on a suspended license. He was booked into Fullerton City Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

Delgado was charged with second-degree murder on February 21.

He faces 15 years to life in prison.

Because of his prior DUI conviction, Delgado was charged with murder rather than vehicular manslaughter.

A test revealed that Delgado's blood alcohol content was 0.23 percent -- nearly three times the legal limit, authorities said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashdui crashDUIchild killedchild deathFullerton
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News