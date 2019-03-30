60-year-old pedestrian struck by GoTriangle bus in Chapel Hill, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 60-year-old pedestrian was struck by a GoTriangle bus early Saturday morning in Chapel Hill, UNC officials said.It happened just before 9 a.m. on Saturday on Manning Drive at Hospital Drive.The pedestrian was struck by a GoTriangle bus, according to UNC.The condition and injuries of the pedestrian are unknown at this time.UNC police are currently investigating.