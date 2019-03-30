pedestrian struck

60-year-old pedestrian struck by GoTriangle bus in Chapel Hill, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

A 60-year-old pedestrian was struck by a GoTriangle bus early Saturday morning in Chapel Hill, UNC officials said.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 60-year-old pedestrian was struck by a GoTriangle bus early Saturday morning in Chapel Hill, UNC officials said.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Saturday on Manning Drive at Hospital Drive.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The pedestrian was struck by a GoTriangle bus, according to UNC.

The condition and injuries of the pedestrian are unknown at this time.

UNC police are currently investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentschapel hillorange countychapel hill newspedestrian struckbusbus accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
70-year-old dies weeks after being hit by car in Durham
Police investigating after pedestrian struck on Capital Boulevard
Fayetteville Police investigate after pedestrian injured in hit and run
'No time to react:' Pedestrian struck in downtown Raleigh
TOP STORIES
Durham police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
Garner teen charged with murder after man found shot in car
Notorious Durham murder of pregnant mother was focus of ABC's 20/20
Holi Festival to Duke Gardens plant sale, things to do this weekend
70s today, showers tomorrow
Some parents pushing back against another class-canceling NC teacher rally
Tobacco Road Harley-Davidson hosting charity ride for Officer Ainsworth
Show More
Duke tops Virginia Tech 75-73, advances to Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament
Wake County woman upset after school bus hits, kills puppy
Brentwood residents rattled by explosions during overnight military training exercise
Auburn's 3-point barrage knocks out UNC in Sweet Sixteen 97-80
Charges not certain in 5th grader's fight death: prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News