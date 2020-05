Man charged with murder of Raleigh Korean War veteran from June 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested in the homicide of a Korean War veteran from 2019.Benjamin Franklin Merritt was found dead June 13 at his Raleigh home on Evers Drive. Merritt had several stab wounds.Michael Nicholson, 55, was charged with murder in connection with Merritt's death.Merritt was a Korean War veteran and mentored at-risk youth during his career, according to his obituary. He was 84 years old, according to Raleigh Police Department.