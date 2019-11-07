63-year-old Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A Charlotte teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

A SWAT team found 63-year-old Emma Ogle and her husband, Michael, dead inside their home Wednesday morning, WSOC reported.

Detectives said a relative went to the home in the 9800 block of Hambright Road in Huntersville when Michael Ogle, 59, failed to show up for work Wednesday morning.

That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.

Once swat officers entered the home, they found both people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Ogle, a teacher at Garinger High School, allegedly began a relationship with a 17-year-old student in the spring and it turned sexual during the summer.

She had been suspended with pay from the school pending an investigation.

Ogle was arrested on Halloween but had bonded out of jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottencrapechild abuseteacher arrestedsex crimesex abusemurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC State carjacking suspect arrested after high-speed chase
Escaped 13-year-old murder suspect found in Robeson County
Krispy Kreme rolls out 3 new donuts
Winter Weather in November? Not likely, but possible
2 Triangle-area hospitals get C grade from watchdog
Crash closes I-40 westbound just outside of Benson
RPD Chief defends officer's tactics after DWI stop called into question
Show More
T.I. says he takes daughter to OB/GYN to confirm she's a virgin
Bear attacks NC man inside his own garage
College basketball player with autism scores in debut
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
More TOP STORIES News