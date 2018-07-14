65-year-old La Grange woman drowns in pool

A 65-year-old woman was pronounced dead Friday night after being found face down in a pool, deputies say.Wayne County EMS was dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of New Hope Road in La Grange for a possible drowning just before 10 p.m.When EMS arrived, a female victim was lying on the deck of the pool. CPR was performed, but the victim was pronounced dead.The victim has been identified as Wanda Best.The investigation revealed the husband left to get something to eat and was unable to locate his wife in the residence when he returned.He went out to the pool to find his wife face down in the pool and called 911.Wayne County deputies have determined there were no signs of foul play.