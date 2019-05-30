6.6 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- A strong earthquake hit off the coast of El Salvador early Thursday, sending frightened residents running out of their homes in the predawn hours. Authorities say a tsunami is possible.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6. Its epicenter was about 17 miles (28 kilometers) south-southeast of La Libertad, a suburb of the regional capital, Santa Tecla, and it was recorded at a depth of 65 kilometers (40 miles).

Via Twitter, El Salvador's Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources warned of a possible tsunami and advised people to stay away from the Pacific Ocean for the next four hours.

The earthquake was felt strongly in the capital, San Salvador. People left their homes with flashlights, and power was knocked out in at least some areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
North Carolina state officials to roll out school safety app
Officials are working to learn the cause of a house fire that took a man's life.
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
10-month-old dies at Raleigh daycare after choking on pine cone
Foul ball hits child during Astros game against Cubs
Barbershop owner raises money to pay off debts of high school seniors
Teacher writes 'WTF is this' on student's assignment
Show More
Raleigh mom hit by stray bullet on Mother's Day thankful it wasn't worse
Fayetteville man found dead in car after shooting on Dunn highway
Carolina Panthers invite boy battling cancer to join practice
Local students compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee
Father of Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raleigh pleads for clues to find his son's killer
More TOP STORIES News