Shots fired into several vehicles on Glenwood Ave in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department officers are investigating after shots were fired into several vehicles near a Walmart on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue. According to a news release from Raleigh Police Department, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

