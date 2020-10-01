Politics

Early voting, absentee, voter registration: A guide to voting in North Carolina in 2020


The voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2020 general election is October 9, 2020. Eligible individuals who miss this deadline may register to vote and cast a ballot at the same time during early voting with same day registration.

The early voting period for the 2020 general election is October 15 through October 31. Eligible individuals may register to vote during this period.

Stories from ABC11 related to voting absentee in North Carolina in 2020:
How to request an absentee ballot in North Carolina

EXCLUSIVE: An inside look as Wake County absentee ballots head to mail
Worried your mail-in ballot could be lost? You can track it

There are racial disparities when it comes to which absentee ballots are rejected in NC
Make your vote count by avoiding these common absentee ballot mistakes
