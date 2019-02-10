67-year-old hiker found alive in mountains near Blowing Rock; rescue underway

Several emergency crews are trying to find a hiker who is believed to be lost in the mountains near Blowing Rock. (Credit: WSOC )

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. --
A hiker who went missing in the mountains near Blowing Rock on Saturday afternoon has been found.

Boone police told WSOC 67-year-old Frank Senady was found uninjured in an extremely rugged area well off the trail on Sunday morning.

However, officers said a helicopter extraction is not possible and it will take several hours for emergency crews to rescue him.

Senady reportedly entered the China Creek Trail on Laurel Lane in Pisgah National Forest around noon Saturday.

The trail is considered to be extremely rugged and descends several hundred feet before ending on Johns River Road.

WSOC reported Senady is an experienced hiker.

Officials said temperatures in the mountains hit 20 degrees overnight.

Officials used a drone with thermal imaging and a K-9 team in the search.

Video if from a previous version of this story.
