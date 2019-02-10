67-year-old hiker missing in mountains near Blowing Rock

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. --
Several emergency crews are trying to find a hiker who is believed to be lost in the mountains near Blowing Rock.

Authorities said 67-year-old Frank Senady entered the China Creek Trail on Laurel Lane in Pisgah National Forest around noon Saturday.

The trail is considered to be extremely rugged and descends several hundred feet before ending on Johns River Road.

WSOC reported Senady is an experienced hiker.

Officials said temperatures in the mountains hit 20 degrees overnight.

Senady was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, khaki pants, and a blue hat.

Officials are using a drone with thermal imaging and a K-9 team in the search.

Those with information are asked to call Blowing Rock Police at (828) 295-5210.
