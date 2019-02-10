67-year-old hiker rescued from mountains near Blowing Rock

EMBED </>More Videos

Several emergency crews are trying to find a hiker who is believed to be lost in the mountains near Blowing Rock. (Credit: WSOC )

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. --
A hiker who went missing in the mountains near Blowing Rock on Saturday afternoon has been rescued.

Boone police told WSOC 67-year-old Frank Senady was found uninjured in an extremely rugged area well off the trail on Sunday morning.

WSOC reported that officials did not say how Sanady was rescued, but he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Senady reportedly entered the China Creek Trail on Laurel Lane in Pisgah National Forest around noon Saturday.

The trail is considered to be extremely rugged and descends several hundred feet before ending on Johns River Road.

WSOC reported Senady is an experienced hiker.

Officials said temperatures in the mountains hit 20 degrees overnight.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials used a drone with thermal imaging and a K-9 team in the search.

Video if from a previous version of this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manmountainsnorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
NC Congressman Walter Jones dies at 76
Body found near railroad tracks in Durham
Hoke County Animal Shelter prepares for surrender of 50 animals
Man charged during Confederate monument protest in Raleigh
Woman arrested after two children test positive for cocaine
Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day
NC school system cancels classes after flu outbreak
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Nash County
Show More
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride' in Raleigh
One stabbed near downtown Raleigh
Boy's chemo medication stolen from front porch
Drunk driver kept 3-year-old in lap during 6-mile chase, deputies say
Check out these massive, multi-million dollar homes in NC
More News