67-year-old hiker rescued from mountains near Blowing Rock

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. --A hiker who went missing in the mountains near Blowing Rock on Saturday afternoon has been rescued.
Boone police told WSOC 67-year-old Frank Senady was found uninjured in an extremely rugged area well off the trail on Sunday morning.
WSOC reported that officials did not say how Sanady was rescued, but he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Senady reportedly entered the China Creek Trail on Laurel Lane in Pisgah National Forest around noon Saturday.
The trail is considered to be extremely rugged and descends several hundred feet before ending on Johns River Road.
WSOC reported Senady is an experienced hiker.
Officials said temperatures in the mountains hit 20 degrees overnight.
Officials used a drone with thermal imaging and a K-9 team in the search.
